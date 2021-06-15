Gigi Hadid Is Tired of Being Made to Feel She’s ‘Too White to Stand Up for Part of My Arab Heritage’

Gigi Hadid is taking a stand. In a new interview with i-D, the supermodel opened up about her Arab heritage, experiencing white privilege, how it affects her parenting style and more.

"In certain situations, I feel – or I’m made to feel – that I’m too white to stand up for part of my Arab heritage," said Hadid, whose father is Jordanian-American real estate tycoon Mohamed Hadid. Her mom is former model and one-time Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid.

"You go through life trying to figure out where you fit in racially," she continued. "Is what I am, or what I have, enough to do what I feel is right? But then, also, is that taking advantage of the privilege of having the whiteness within me, right? Am I allowed to speak for this side of me, or is that speaking on something that I don’t experience enough to know?"

To Gigi, those questions also play into how she's raising daughter Khai, whom she welcomed last year with longtime love Zayn Malik.

"I think that Khai will grow up feeling out the way that she can or wants to be a bridge for her different ethnicities," she explained. "But I think that it will be nice to be able to have those conversations, and see where she comes from [with] it, without us putting that onto her. What comes from her is what I’m most excited about, and being able to add to that or answer her questions, you know?"

Check out the full interview here.