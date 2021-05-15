Gigi Hadid Responds to Anti-Semitic Social Media Comments Following Public Support for Palestine

Gigi Hadid responded to a social media user’s accusation that she made an anti-Semitic comment.

On Saturday (May 15), the supermodel shared a screenshot of two comments that questioned if she was anti-Semitic along with her response.

One person wrote, “Another anti-Semitic celebrity.” Another user added, "We gonna stay in Israel, no matter how much u try to kill us it's our land and our country and we don't give up on her.”

Gigi responded to the second comment and reminded people that her father, Mohammed Hadid, was born in Palestine. She confirmed that she condemns anti-Semitism.

"'I' am not trying to kill you, nor would I ever want that. I do not wish any more deaths upon Israelis, just as I feel about Palestinians,” she wrote.

Gigi continued, “What I do want is equal rights for Palestinians. There are also Jewish Palestinians and Christian Palestinians, as there was, coexisting, with my father's Muslim Palestinian family when he was born in Palestine in 1948. I wish you peace.”

Last week, Gigi shared a quote on Instagram that some believed was anti-Semitic.

“One cannot advocate for racial equality, LGBT and women’s rights, condemn corrupt and abusive regimes, and other injustices yet choose to ignore the Palestinian oppression. It does not add up. You cannot pick and choose whose human rights matter more,” the quote read.

Similarly, Gigi's sister Bella was also accused of making an anti-Semitic comment. Bella has since deleted the Instagram post.

"There is NO place for this!!! Especially in 2021!!!! it has always been #freepalestine. ALWAYS," Bella wrote according to Fox News. "I have a lot to say about this but for now, please read and educate yourself. This is not about religion. This is not about spewing hate on one or the other. This is about Israeli colonization, ethnic cleansing, military occupation and apartheid over the Palestinian people that has been going on for YEARS."