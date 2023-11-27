Girl Scout cookies are going to have a notorious flavor missing from its lineup next year.

For 2023, the Girl Scouts of the USA attempted to sell an online-only flavor that created a frenzy among those shopping for cookies on the internet. The organization wants to avoid repeating that during its 2024 cookie sales.

Discontinued Girl Scout Cookie Flavor

According to Today.com, the Raspberry Rally cookie will not be part of next year's lineup after this year's high demand and eventual skyrocketing resale prices.

"While the Raspberry Rally was extremely popular last year, we are taking a pause this season to prioritize supplying our classic varieties," a Girl Scouts spokesperson told Today.

According to the Los Angeles Times, boxes of Raspberry Rally cookies were being resold for as much as $200 in March.

"The new parameters created a vacuum in the market and something of a buying frenzy online, causing the raspberry-infused cookie to sell out within hours in the Los Angeles area," the newspaper reported.

The same was true in other parts of the U.S. where cookie seekers were willing to pay big money for the online-exclusive flavor. Boxes of Raspberry Rally are still currently being resold with marked up prices on eBay as of this week.

Girl Scout Cookie Prices For 2024

Girl Scout cookies are typically sold between January and April each year, but pricing information has already been released for 2024.

According to AZCentral.com, some parts of the country will see increased prices for Girl Scout cookies this coming year due to "rising manufacturing costs."

Some states, including Illinois, Indiana and Massachusetts, will see the per box price for cookies increase from $5 to $6 in 2024.

Today.com said while there has been some indication of an increase, prices are still set by local Girl Scout councils.

Cookies will again be sold both in-person and online in 2024.

