‘Glee’ Stars + More Attend Trevor Project Live Event





On Sunday, Dec. 4, many of the cast members from 'Glee' attended the Trevor Live event in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Palladium. Darren Criss, Dianna Agron, Amber Riley, Kevin McHale, Harry Shum Jr., Damian McGinty and Jayma Mays represented the 'Glee' cast at the event, which was in support of The Trevor Project. The Trevor Project helps younger generations within the LGBTQ community by providing crisis and suicide prevention resources as well as promoting a message of love and acceptance to all.

At the event, Darren Criss tweeted, "So happy to be at the Trevor Project Live event tonight. Marvelous event for a wonderful cause." In addition to the 'Glee' stars, Fergie and hubby Josh Duhammel attended Trevor Live, as did former 'N Sync member JC Chasez, 'American Idol' champ Kris Allen, and former 'Idol' contestant Stefano Langone. Allen, Criss and Riley performed at the Palladium Theatre, as did a handful of other stars including Mary J. Blige and Miley Cyrus.

On the official Trevor Live web page, the event was described as an "irreverent night of music and comedy," and Lady Gaga was distinguished as the Trevor Project's special honoree. McHale, who like Criss has acted in PSA's for The Trevor Project, tweeted from the event: "Had an incredible time @trevorproject Live!!best event of the year! Such an incredible organization."