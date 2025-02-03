Grammys Interviewer Mistakes Spiritbox Singer for Poppy on Red Carpet

A Grammys interviewer accidentally mistook Spiritbox singer Courtney LaPlante for Poppy on the red carpet during the 67th Grammy Awards last night (Feb. 2).

"We're here with rock royalty, Poppy," the interviewer confidently said.

LaPlante made a face which the interviewer interpreted as the singer being humble about being called rock royalty.

"No, you are, I mean you got nominated against Judas Priest [...] Metallica..." the interviewer pressed on.

Rather than awkwardly calling out the interviewer, LaPlante rolled with the mistake.

"I am Poppy and I am happy to be here and be nominated with Knocked Loose," she quipped. "I really hope we win."

Poppy was up for the Best Metal Performance award for her collaboration "Suffocate" with Knocked Loose.

"This is not your first nomination, right?" the interviewer asked.

"No, I actually was nominated in I believe 2020. Really happy to be here again. Would love to take home the Grammy for Knocked Loose and myself because I would be the first woman to win this award," LaPlante said.

Poppy was previously nominated for Best Metal Performance in 2021 for her song "Bloodmoney."

The interviewer asked LaPlante how many women have been nominated in the metal category.

"I actually haven't looked at that. I just always know that it's time for one of us to win and I hope it's me or Spiritbox and Courtney," LaPlante hilariously joked.

French artists Gojira, Marina Viotti and Victor Le Masne ended up nabbing the award this year for "Mea culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)."

Fans found the interaction highly amusing in the TikTok video's comments section.

"Me listening to the video and not watching it, was very confused because Poppy had a high pitched voice at bad omens the other week," one person wrote.

"She's better than me," another person joked.

"Oh my god my soul is screaming," one fan commented.

"So Canadian. doesn't want to embarrass interviewer on red carpet. keeps the flow and throws in a sneaky shot at the end," someone else observed.

LaPlante grew up in Maine and Alabama before moving to Victoria, British Columbia when she was 15 years old.