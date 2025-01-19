Ever Wondered Why Some Tires Have a Green Cap on the Air Valve?

Do you ever have to pull into a service station, drop some quarters into a machine, and fill your tires up? Do you even check your tire pressure or do you just wait for your car to warn you about low air?

Personally, I wait for my car to tell me. When the tire indicator light comes on, which only seems to happen in the winter when the temperature has drastically dropped, I head to a repair shop and kindly ask if they'll fill my tires. The air inside our tires condenses in cold temperatures, taking up less space, in case you didn't know.

Anyway, when you see a green cap on the air valve of a tire, that means those tires take nitrogen versus regular, 'ol air, according to the Family Handyman website.

Janusz Lukomski-Prajzner Janusz Lukomski-Prajzner loading...

Some cars are even sold with tires that already have those green caps on the tire stem because they automatically come with nitrogen, according to Consumer Reports. That said, nitrogen comes at a premium fill-up cost of around $20 and is most likely only found at your dealer.

READ ON: Here's What That Red, Yellow, or White Dot Means on Your Tire

WHAT DOES NITROGEN DO

Nitrogen means longer tire life, less moisture buildup, more stable tire pressure rarely affected by temperature changes, and less tire pressure loss over time, which boosts fuel economy, according to the Family Handyman.

NITROGEN VS AIR

According to both Consumer Reports and Family Handyman, even with the benefits of nitrogen, the commitment and cost aren't really worth it. It's basically whatever you want to do.

Meanwhile, race cars, airplanes, and heavy-duty trucks and machinery, for example, are where the benefits are worth it, according to the Family Handyman.

VHS Tapes That Sold For Shocking Amounts of Money These VHS tapes recently sold for hundreds of even thousands of dollars.