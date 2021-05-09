Grimes Just Made Her ‘SNL’ Debut as a Cheating Princess Peach

Grimes as Princess Peach? Somehow it just makes sense.

The pop star and girlfriend of Elon Musk, who hosted tonight's (May 8) episode of Saturday Night Live, made her first-ever appearance on the NBC show during a courtroom skit starring a collection of Super Mario characters.

In the wacky sketch, she portrayed a not-so-innocent Princess Peach who gets caught having an alleged love affair with her beau's taller brother, Luigi. Their accuser? Wario, of course, as played by Musk.

Grimes knows a thing or two about video games way beyond the Nintendo classics: The musician is a frequent gamer and cosplay aficionado, as well as recently lent her voice to the game Cyberpunk 2077, in which she plays a cyborg pop star named Lizzy Wizzy.

Hours before hitting the SNL stage, the "Delete Forever" singer teased her appearance in series of photos posted to Instagram, the caption for which read, "Tune into SNL tonight to watch me try acting!"

Though you might be surprised to learn that Grimes hasn't actually ever performed on the long-running comedy sketch show before, the artist herself shared a story last month revealing why she believes she has never been asked — and may never be asked — to perform her music on SNL. As it turns out, Grimes thinks she blew her chances at ever hitting the stage as a musical guest during a not-so-great previous concert performance.

On April 29, Grimes responded to a fan's wish that the Canadian musician would perform her music in the same episode hosted by her beau, Musk, sharing a "funny anecdote" about why she might never play her music on the show.

"The music booker from SNL came to my show once but I literally concussed myself in the first ten mins of the show, blacked out and played a famously horrific set that I have no memory of," Grimes tweeted, adding that she thinks "the booker thinks im the worst live act ever haha..."

Tonight's musical guests were Miley Cyrus and The Kid Laroi.