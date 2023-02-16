Guitarist Sophie Lloyd Addresses Machine Gun Kelly Affair Rumors in New Statement

Ever since Megan Fox wiped all traces of Machine Gun Kelly from her Instagram last weekend, some have speculated that the musician cheated on the actress with his guitarist, Sophie Lloyd. Lloyd has denied the rumors in a new statement addressing the matter.

Though we don't actually know the status of Fox and Kelly's relationship, the couple got engaged in 2022, and were together earlier this month at the Grammy Awards. Several days later, Fox deleted all of her photos with the rocker from her Instagram, unfollowed him and posted a series of photos with the Beyonce lyrics, "You can taste the dishonesty / It's all over you breath" as the caption. Her account has since been deactivated.

This led many to believe that Fox had called off the engagement, and rumors began circulating that Kelly had an affair with Lloyd. Someone wrote, "He probably got with Sophie" in a comment on Fox's social media, in which the actress replied, "Maybe I got with Sophie."

TMZ reported that Fox was seen in Kelly's vehicle on Valentine's Day. The pair were photographed leaving his L.A. home, so it's unclear where they currently stand. Lloyd, however, has addressed the rumors that she was involved with Kelly in a statement.

"Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media," Lloyd's team told People. "Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It's disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else."

Lloyd joined MGK's touring band in the spring of 2022. She'd garnered a following on social media and YouTube in the years prior with her guitar covers of hit rock and metal songs.