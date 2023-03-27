Gwyneth Paltrow Was Grilled About Taylor Swift in Court — Here’s Why

On Friday (March 24), Gwyneth Paltrow's connection to pop star Taylor Swift bizarrely came into question during the trial surrounding Paltrow's involvement in a 2016 skiing accident.

"Are you good friends with Taylor Swift?" lawyer Kristin VanOrman, who is representing the man suing Paltrow, asked the actress on the the stand.

"No, I would not say we're good friends. We are friendly. I've taken my kids to one of her concerts before, but we don't talk very often," Paltrow responded.

"You've never given Miss Swift personal, intimate gifts for Christmas?" the lawyer pressed, seemingly referencing Paltrow's 2021 Goop holiday gift guide, for which she created several gifts for other celebrities, including Swift.

Watch the moment Paltrow is asked about Swift in court, below:

According to Today, Paltrow was also asked if she was aware of Swift's 2017 lawsuit against David Mueller, a former radio DJ who Swift alleged groped her during a 2013 meet and greet. Swift had asked for and won $1 in damages.

"I think I said that at that point I had not been familiar with it, but I since am," Paltrow replied.

The connection seems to come from the fact that Paltrow is similarly countersuing for $1.

"It's an actual dollar that I'm asking for," Paltrow said, according to People, claiming the dollar is simply "symbolic because the damages would actually be more."

Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist, is suing Paltrow after he and the actress allegedly collided while skiing at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, in 2016.

Sanderson allegedly suffered injuries from the collision and is now suing Paltrow for $300,000 in damages.

Sanderson alleges the crash ended up "knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs, and other serious injuries," according to Today.

Paltrow has been on trial since March 21.

Her husband, Brad Falchuk plus her two kids with ex Chris Martin — Moses and Apple — are also expected to testify in the ongoing trial.