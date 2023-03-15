Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Dangerous’ Daily Diet and Wellness Routine Slammed Online

What does Gwyneth Paltrow eat in a day?

Online, the answer to that question is causing a stir with fans and even health professionals, such as dietitians, after a recent interview on a wellness podcast went viral.

Paltrow was asked about what her daily wellness routine looks like during a conversation with Dr. Will Cole on The Art of Being Well podcast.

The actress revealed she usually has "things that won't spike her blood sugar," such as coffee, in the morning, and then will simply "have bone broth for lunch a lot of the days."

"I eat dinner early in the evening. I do a nice intermittent fast," Paltrow added, sharing she usually eats "lots of vegetables ... according to Paleo" for dinner.

"It's really important for me to support my detox," she explained, adding she often aims for "one hour of movement," like a walk or Pilates, followed by some time in her infrared sauna.

In another moment from the podcast, Paltrow also revealed that she was using an IV during the interview.

"As we're recording this right now, you have a little IV," Cole pointed out.

"I love an IV. I'm an early IV adopter," Paltrow shared, listing some of her favorite forms of IV nutrients and saying she was using one during the interview due to flying and that it was "a bag of good old-fashioned vitamins."

Watch the interview clip, below:

The interview has received backlash online, with many calling Paltrow's diet "disordered eating" and warning others about how dangerous following her routine could be.

"That woman looks unwell," one TikTok creator said in a Stitch video, urging people to "stop listening to celebrities."

"There is nothing well about fasting and then eating bone broth for lunch ... That is terrible for your health. It is not enough nutrients. It is not enough energy to get through the day," another TikTok user said.

One video referred to Paltrow as the "almond mom final boss," which is a term that refers to diet culture that largely affects moms who are around the same age as Paltrow, as in only eating an almond as a meal.

On Twitter, one person called Paltrow's eating habits "alarming."

Another user tweeted about how "dangerous" it is for someone with platform as large as Paltrow's to promote such as diet as "wellness," calling it "really troubling given that [TikTok] is used by so many young people."

See more reactions, below: