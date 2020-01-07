Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about Dakota Johnson, her ex Chris Martin's girlfriend.

The Goop founder sat down for a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, in which she discussed her "unconventional" friendship with the Fifty Shades of Grey star. Paltrow said she understands how the pair's relationship could be weird for some people but that welcoming Johnson into the family felt natural.

“I love her," she said. "I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her."

The actress added, "I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning into something like that.”

Back in October, Paltrow even shared a birthday tribute to Johnson on her own Instagram account. "Happy 30th birthday to this absolute gem," she captioned the sweet shot.

Paltrow also discussed her relationship with the Coldplay frontman, telling the magazine she's happy she didn't lose him just because their marriage ended.

“It’s not like there’s a finish line: ‘Oh, we consciously uncoupled; we’re done.’ It’s a lifelong commitment to constantly reinvent your relationship with your ex, which you do presumably because you have children together," she said.

"I don’t see a reason to do it if you don’t have children together. Some people do. But I think we put all the hard work in at the beginning. I would say very rarely is it difficult now. We’ve learned how to communicate with each other," Paltrow continued. "We love each other. We laugh. We have the best of each other.

"It’s really nice. It makes you feel like you don’t have to lose," she added.

As for ex-boyfriend Brad Pitt, Paltrow said they're on friendly terms as well. "I’m friendly with Brad Pitt. I don’t have any really bad blood [with exes].”