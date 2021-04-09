Gwyneth Paltrow’s Gen Z Daughter Apple Just Savagely Roasted Her Mom’s Goop ‘Vagina’ Products on TikTok: WATCH

Gwyneth Paltrow’s 16-year-old daughter lowkey trolled her mom on the official Goop TikTok account.

Apple Martin poked fun at her mom's bougie health and wellness habits, as well as her infamous "vagina" candle, in a narrated walk-through of Paltrow’s very involved morning routine.

“So first my mom drinks her Goopglow Superpowder and she eats nothing except for dates and almond butter. So she will have that,” Martin says, as a video of her mom getting ready in the morning plays in the background. “I suppose the Goopglow is a part of her cleanse, which she’s been on since the day I was born, apparently.”

“It’s 8 AM and she’s been doing this since 7 AM. She just prances around the bathroom putting on her millions of GoopGlow products for her glowing skin,” the teen says.

“Then she gets to work making some more vagina eggs and candles, also vagina candles, and vagina perfumes, and just everything vagina,” she jokes. “And yeah, that’s my mom's morning routine.”

Watch below:

The same day she roasted her mom, Martin shared her own morning skincare routine, incorporating the brand’s new GoopGlow Glow Lotion.

“My daughter is very into the beauty world. She knows everything! She has these amazing long nails that are painted in such cool ways. She has her lashes. I mean, she knows how to contour — that girl is just on fire with her routine,” Paltrow told Vogue. “I don’t know where she got it from, but she definitely did not get it from me; I can barely put on concealer.”