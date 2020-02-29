Hailey Bieber Credits Jimmy Fallon and This ‘Party Trick’ For Her and Justin Bieber Getting Back Together

Hailey Bieber revealed that she has Jimmy Fallon and her party trick to thank for her getting back together with her now-husband, Justin Bieber.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday (February 29) the model revealed that her and Justin were on break and her appearance on his show, made Justin call her.

The talk show host asked if the 23-year-old had any other party tricks up her sleeve.

Well, I say this because the last time you were on our show, you did something that was the most amazing thing ever," he explained. "Everybody was talking about it, you opened a beer bottle with your teeth.”

"It was really fun and there’s actually another funny story behind this and that is that last time I was here, we did this little party trick where I opened a Corona [beer] bottle with my teeth," the newlywed shared. "The next morning — after the interview had aired — I got a certain phone call from a certain someone and it was a little like, ‘Hey, how are you? I saw you on Jimmy Fallon last night. You were looking really good. I loved that trick that you did, I had no idea that you can do that. It was so cool.’ Cut to, I’m now married to that certain someone."

Fallon seemed shocked at the news and gasped. She added, "I feel like Jimmy gets a little credit for helping me spark." Fallon laughed, "You’d think I’d be invited to your wedding. Hey no, I’m joking, I’m joking. By the way, I know ’cause I’ve seen you and Justin many times and you guys are so cute together."

Watch the interview, below.