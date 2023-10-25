Hailey Bieber Reveals Why Justin Bieber Usually Wears Sweats When She Gets Dressed Up

Hailey Bieber has revealed why she and her husband Justin Bieber often dress like they are on “two separate planets."

The model, 26, and singer, 29, who married in 2018, are regularly trolled for looking totally different when they go out to events, and Hailey has now revealed it is because they get dressed at different times.

She told GQ Hype when the magazine noted they often look like they are from “two separate planets” when they are out: “It’s so funny because I see so many people talk about this.”

Revealing how Justin typically gets ready first, which could partially explain why he has been seen looking ultra-casual compared to her glamorous looks when they attend events, Hailey added: “He may want to wear baggy sweats to dinner, and I might want to wear a tiny little dress just because that’s how I’m feeling. We can’t sit there and be like, ‘So I’m going to wear this and you’re going to wear this.’”

Hailey recently showed up at a Rhode launch event wearing a glamorous red Ermanno Scervino mini dress with a bag and heels, while Justin was dressed in grey tracksuit bottoms and yellow Crocs.

Last year, Hailey wore a Blumarine blazer dress with thigh-high stockings to pal Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila party, and Justin opted for a hoodie and denim.

Turning to Justin’s viral Crocs look, Hailey’s friend Kelia Moniz told GQ Hype: “It wasn’t Justin’s day. It was Hailey’s day. He’s there to support his wife, period. But also, he still looks cool, so you can’t hate the guy.”

Along with their couples’ style, Hailey also spoke with the online magazine about the pregnancy rumors that have swirled around the pair for the last year.

She said: “I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant?”

Hailey added it was “disheartening” to read people’s comments about her body.

She said: “It would be a lie if I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I don’t give a s--t.'"