A hair salon recently honored pop icon Britney Spears in the cutest way on TikTok.

Back in October, the stylists and staff members at Tease Salon in Orange County, Calif., all dressed up as various versions of Spears throughout the years, from her music video costumes to her most memorable red carpet looks.

Soundtracked by Spears' 2007 smash hit "Gimme More," the women at the salon showcased their group homage in a video that quickly went viral on the social media app.

READ MORE: Britney Spears' Childhood Home for Sale in Louisiana

The clip features the staff at Tease wearing looks from both Spears' past and present, including references to the singer's red "Oops!...I Did It Again" music video jumpsuit, the pop star's iconic "...Baby One More Time" schoolgirl outfit and even her recent Instagram style, complete with crop top, underwear, smudged eyeliner and prop knives.

The salon's video has been viewed over 450,000 times as of publishing. Watch below:

In the comments section of the video, viewers praised the salon staff's commitment to paying homage to Britney Spears.

"Love the energy! The one in red actuality looks like her!!!" one person commented under the video.

"This is epic.. Everyone SLAYED," another wrote.

"Wow, the commitment!!! What a great work culture!" someone else shared.

"Omg this is amazing," another viewer chimed in.

"This is award winning! Amazing," someone else commented.

The viral TikTok comes following the release of Spears' New York Times best-selling memoir The Woman in Me, which hit bookshelves Oct. 24.