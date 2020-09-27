Halsey Reacts to Fans ‘Thirsting’ Over Her Younger Brother

Halsey fans just discovered the singer's younger brother’s social media accounts.

The “Graveyard” singer responded to a fan's tweet regarding her 21-year-old brother, Sevian Frangipane. "Oomfsey [sic] look away, the way he's so hottttt [sic] please," the fan tweeted alongside a TikTok Sevian created. Halsey responded on Saturday (September 26), "I KNOW y'all aren't thirsting over my brother on my own d--n feed."

See the tweet, below.

Sevian is active on both Instagram and TikTok. His Instagram has more than 65,000 followers while his TikTok account has just over 3,000. He's even spoken about his famous pop star sister on his social media accounts.

"I’ve learned a million lessons from you, and the greatest one being that silence is weakness," he wrote alongside a picture of the siblings at a protest. "Thank you for showing me my voice, and thank you for being the most bad a-s sister on the planet. More & more proud of you errday [sic]."

Watch one of his TikTok videos, below.

https://www.tiktok.com/@sevianfrangipane/video/6876931985898573061?lang=en

Halsey also has another younger brother, 14-year-old Dante.