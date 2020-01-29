Halsey revealed her reaction to being snubbed for a Grammy nomination at this year's awards show.

"Yeah, I was a little surprised," the "Without Me" singer told host Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast. "I try not to really get my hopes up about stuff like that mostly because, it's like, I'm not really thinking about it that much."

Although she doesn't try to focus on awards, Halseytruly thought that this year could be her year.

"But this one was the year where I was like, 'Okay... this song's pretty big, you know, it's up there. It's the number one song on the radio here,'" she admitted. "So, I was like, 'Maybe I stand a chance,' because it came from my heart and it wasn't a throwaway song by any means. But The Academy decided it wasn't my year and that's okay. I'm sure it'll happen with the record I'm least expecting it to happen with, so I've learned to expect the unexpected."

Although she wasn't nominated this year, Halsey's album Manic and her feature on the Birds of Prey soundtrack will both be eligible for nominations at the 2021 ceremony.

In 2017, Halsey was nominated for a Grammy alongside The Chainsmokers for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their smash hit "Closer." Twenty One Pilots ended up winning the award for "Stressed Out."