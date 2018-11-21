Is This Halsey’s New Boyfriend?

Seems like our girl Halsey might be ready to leave ex-boyfriend G-Eazy in the past. For good.

Just a month after the couple broke up (for the second time this year) and unfollowed each other on Instagram, TMZ reports Halsey spent some time with a potential new boo! Tuesday night (November 20), the "Without Me" singer was spotted "snuggling up" to 20-year-old British artist Yungblud.

The pair were photographed leaving a Los Angeles recording studio together, Halsey holding a large bouquet of flowers. Halsey recently posted Yungblud on her Instagram Story during one of his performances. On November 17 she posted a photo with him in an Instagram slideshow from Mexican music festival Corona Capital. This is already so sweet and we don't even know if they're really together.

Yungblud is a rising alternative musician who's not afraid to address social issues in his music. He just dropped his debut album 21st Century Liability this past July, featuring a song titled "Machine Gun (F**k the NRA)," lead single, "Medication," and more.

Just last week Halsey denied she's romantically involved with John Mayer, while her ex G-Eazy was seen flirting with a model in late October.

We love a new, budding romance, and props to Halsey for hopefully finding love again just as the holiday season approaches!