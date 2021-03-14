Halsey Thanks Fans for Support After Announcing Their Preferred Gender Pronouns

Halsey has quietly revealed her preferred gender pronouns.

On Saturday (March 13), the "Graveyard" singer updated their Instagram and Twitter bios to include their preferred gender pronouns, "she/they."

After receiving a wave of support for her preferred pronoun reveal, the singer took to Instagram to address fans: "Thank you," she simply wrote alongside a red heart emoji.

In 2015, Halsey came out as bisexual. They first used female pronouns to address a love interest in their music on their 2017 Lauren Jauregui collab, "Strangers."

Halsey is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin. She recently spoke about how pregnancy has changed her perception of gender identity.

“I’ve been thinking lots about my body," Halsey wrote on social media. "It’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’ but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely."

They added that their "sensitivity to my body has made me hyper-aware of my humanness and that’s all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts."