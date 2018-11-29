Halsey Loves the Maine’s Christmas EP More Than You Do

8123

On Wednesday night (Nov. 28), Halsey sent us down a joyous rabbit hole of 2000s pop-punk nostalgia with a single tweet.

“It’s time. @themaine,” the tweet read, with a screenshot of The Maine‘s 2008 cult-classic holiday EP …And a Happy New Year playing on Spotify. We noticed the song she was streaming was “Santa Stole My Girlfriend.” Taste!

The Maine broke out with the release of their debut album Can’t Stop Won’t Stop in July of 2008, and followed it up with the four-track holiday EP a few months later. In fact, the EP came free for fans who pre-ordered the deluxe edition re-release of the band’s debut album. A real treat is the final track, a cover of the classic Wham! Christmas song “Last Christmas.”

Stream the EP via the official YouTube playlist below:

Subscribe to PopCrush on

In the years after their debut, The Maine toured with other bands on the scene in the 2000s like Good Charlotte, Boys Like Girls, The Academy Is…, We the Kings, and more.

Follow the band on Twitter and Instagram to see what they’ve been up to lately.

Listen on Spotify, below:

One Hit Wonders of the 2000s