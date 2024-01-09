Meet the Happiest Animal on Earth Who Poses for Selfies With a Photogenic Smile

I'm grinning ear to ear and you will, too. This may be one of the greatest pick-me-ups if you're having a lousy day. If you're a pet person then you know there's nothing like coming home to the wagging tail of your dog, for example, especially if you're having a blah day.

Even if you're having a fantastic day, this cute fur ball is everything so if you're ready to smile, laugh, and cheer with a full heart and that feeling of "awwwwwww" then let me introduce you to the Quokka. Now I know it looks like a large rodent, but it's the farthest thing from it.

Known as the happiest animal on the planet who is always smiling, this marsupial, according to the All That's Interesting website, is the size of a cat living in Western Australia's Rottnest Island off the coast of Perth. Like a mini kangaroo, it carries its young in its pouch while happily hopping like its relative the Wallaby.

People travel to this protected nature reserve, up to 15,000 weekly, just to see these adorable animals and yes, get a selfie.

According to All That's Interesting, they're super friendly and love us humans. Albeit endangered on Australia's mainline, according to the Good Living Guide website, this protected land where these furry friends are flourishing with some 14,000 happily roaming the island, is doing just fine.

One thing to know if you decide to add a trip Down Under to see these adorable animals is that touching them or feeding them is frowned upon no matter how much they'd probably love it, too.

Being super approachable and sociable, they've become social media celebrities of sorts so conservation efforts to keep them safe is a priority according to the Good Living Guide.

