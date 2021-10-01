Check Out This Magically Adorable ‘Harry Potter’-Themed Hedgehog Farm in Colorado

Love Harry Potter and hedgehogs? Get ready for cuteness overload.

According to OutThere Colorado — and this one is really out there — Cheyenne Ellis, who is from Colorado Springs, has taken her love for hedgehogs and Harry Potter and mashed those two things up into something pretty incredible: a hedgehog breeding farm where the animals are decked out in tiny Harry Potter hats. How adorable!

Not only does Ellis deck these little hedgehogs out in little wizard hats, but she also has Harry Potter-themed names for them as well.

SOCO Hogwarts is the actual name of the business that Ellis decided to go all-in on during the pandemic. She not only breeds them but cares for them and educates people about them as well. She's like a major hedgehog whisperer.

Animals in general really are a passion for Ellis and her husband. They really do love all kinds of animals — in fact, they have four dogs, three horses, two turtles, a tortoise and a chinchilla. Oh, and let's not forget about all the "hedgies"!

There has to be a way to make some Harry Potter kind of robes for these little cuties too, because that would be incredibly awesome.

Check out SOCO Hogwarts right here.