Harry Styles’ ‘Fine Line’ Album Is First U.S. No. 1 Album of 2020

Harry Styles already has the first No. 1 album of 2020 and the decade hasn't even started yet.

The former One Directioner, who dropped is new record Fine Line on December 13, is holding strong for a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. He's moved over 89,000 album-equivalent units this week — and though it's significant drop from its debut week numbers of 478,000 units, it's still enough to keep him at the top.

In fact, considering a number of holiday albums were released this month, including king and queen of Christmas Michael Bublé and Mariah Carey, Styles managed to hold off competition. Fine Line is also the third-largest debut of the year behind Taylor Swift's Lover and Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding.

The 25-year-old musician's sophomore album includes the tracks "Watermelon Sugar," "Lights Up," "Adore You" and "Cherry," which features a french voicemail his ex Camille Rowe left him while they were still together.

Next year, Styles will also take his Fine Line album on the road when he embarks on his Love on Tour in April. He'll later perform in cities across Europe, Canada, the Unites States and Mexico all through 2020.