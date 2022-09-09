Harry Styles Honors Late Queen Elizabeth II During Concert

Harry Styles is honoring Queen Elizabeth II by leading fans at his concert at Madison Square Garden in a round of applause.

Speaking on the late monarch, he said: "Please join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service. Thank you, Madison Square Garden."

Queen Elizabeth passed yesterday (Sept. 8) after serving her country for more than 70 years. She was 96-years-old.

Upon her passing, the royal family released a statement that read:

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Her son, King Charles, also released a statement that mourns Queen Elizabeth, saying:

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family." "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world." "During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

When it comes to Styes, the "As It Was" singer is currently on his Love on Tour trek. As part of it, he is currently playing a 15-night residency at Madison Square Garden.

His time there ends later this month and from there he is set to visit Austin, Chicago and Los Angeles.