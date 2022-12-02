Are Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner Comforting Each Other After Their Respective Breakups?

Are Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner doing some "Late Night Talking?"

Recently, a report surfaced from The Sun that alleged that Styles and Jenner have become a shoulder to cry on for the other person and possibly more.

A source told the publication that the pair have been leaning on each other after their respective breakups from Olivia Wilde and basketball player Devin Booker.

One source said: "Harry and Kendall have always stayed in touch, but in light of their recent splits, they have more time for one another. And Harry has had Kendall’s ear over his break-up with Olivia."

"Kendall is one of the few people to understand the level of fame and scrutiny which Harry endures. She is also dealing with her own tough time," the source continued.

Jenner and Styles previously dated on and off for years, specifically from 2013 to 2019.

However, hopes are not to be had just yet as the source states that the hectic lifestyles they lead could be getting in the way of a potential rekindling.

"Close as they are, Harry and Kendall found dating difficult, and all of those practical problems they faced years ago are still there," the source said.

Despite what the source told the publication, another source told E! News that Jenner and Styles are just good friends.

"She and Harry are just good friends," said a separate source.

"They remained friendly over the years and have kept in touch. There's nothing romantic going on, but they do catch up from time to time and have hung out in social settings," the source revealed.

A second source shared something similar and stated that "they are not rekindling at this moment."

Representatives for each star has not confirmed the news, so fans will have to keep "Daydreaming" about the possibility of them being a couple.