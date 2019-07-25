Harry Styles’ sexiest photos from the red carpet prove that if anyone knows how to command red carpet style, it’s the British singer-songwriter and actor.

Styles got his start when One Direction was formed on The X-Factor in 2010. While the band is currently on an indefinite hiatus, you can still find the handsome artist rocking red carpets like no other. From his effortlessly tousled ‘do to one-of-a-kind couture wardrobe, Harry is certainly all about style.

No matter if he’s walking the red carpet at the Met Gala in a sheer button-up, or sporting a blazer with a unique floral print or bold color, Styles always turns heads.

Below, we’ve rounded up all of Harry Styles’ most fashionable red carpet looks from over the years.