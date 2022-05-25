How to Get Tickets for Harry Styles Tour Additional Dates

For Harry Styles fans who missed the pre-sale, you still have a chance to score tickets to one of his additional concert dates!

The One Direction alum is currently performing in the U.K. before making his way across Europe as part of his 2022 Love on Tour concert tour.

On May 24, Live Nation announced that the "Matilda" singer will extend his tour by adding dates to his concert run to support his third studio album, Harry's House.

While the American Express and Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sales have already taken place for select dates, the official Ticketmaster on-sale time for the general public will begin Thursday (May 26) at 4PM local venue time here.

Ticketmaster's blog notes that they expect "heavy demand" for tickets. Getting your Ticketmaster account verified through Verified Fan will "be critical to increasing your chances of getting tickets," but will not guarantee you the opportunity to buy tickets.

There is an eight ticket limit for the general on-sale and 100 percent of the tickets will be delivered through the SafeTix mobile app. If you need to send your tickets to a family member or friend, you may do so via the Ticketmaster app up until 72 hours prior to the concert.

There are a few important tips to note to increase the likelihood of scoring tickets to one of the most talked-about tours this year.

First, don't forget to set your alarm for the sale. Be sure to sign into your account on only one device and keep that single tab open the whole time. Expect a delay in actually purchasing tickets and be ready to spend time in the virtual waiting room. Be sure to also have your credit card ready.

See all of the updated North American Love on Tour dates, below:

Mon Aug 15 –Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House (with Madi Diaz)

Tue Aug 16 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena is Harry’s House (with Madi Diaz)

Sat Aug 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Sun Aug 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Mon Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Fri Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Sat Aug 27 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Sun Aug 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Thu Sep 01 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Fri Sep 02 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Sat Sep 03 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Wed Sep 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Thu Sep 08 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Sat Sep 10 – New York, NY - Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Wed Sep 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Thu Sep 15 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Wed Sep 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden is Harry’s House (with Blood Orange)

Sun Sep 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House (with Gabriels)

Mon Sep 26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House (with Gabriels)

Wed Sep 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House (with Gabriels)

Thu Sep 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House (with Gabriels)

Sun Oct 02 – Austin, TX – Moody Center is Harry’s House (with Gabriels)

Thu Oct 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House (with Jessie Ware)

Sat Oct 08 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House (with Jessie Ware)

Sun Oct 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House (with Jessie Ware)

Thu Oct 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House (with Jessie Ware)

Fri Oct 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center is Harry’s House (with Jessie Ware)

Sun Oct 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Mon Oct 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Wed Oct 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Fri Oct 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Sat Oct 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Mon Oct 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Wed Nov 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Fri Nov 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Sat Nov 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Mon Nov 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Wed Nov 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Fri Nov 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Sat Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Mon Nov 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Tue Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum is Harry’s House (with Ben Harper)

Sun Nov 20 - Guadalajara, Mexico - Arena VFG is Harry's House