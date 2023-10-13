How to Find a Haunted Car Wash Near You

What's better than a haunted house? A haunted car wash, of course!

Spooky season is in full swing and if you’re not brave enough to walk through a haunted house, why not take a drive through a haunted car wash instead?

Haunted car washes are popping up all around the U.S. this October just in time for Halloween. Dubbed "The Tunnel of Terror,” the nationwide haunted car wash event is taking place at Tommy’s Express Car Wash locations all across the country.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash, which has locations in cities all over the U.S., will transform into "The Tunnel of Terror" during select evenings between Oct. 13 and Oct. 31.

Tickets for the attraction cost $20 to $25 per car.

How to Get Tickets to the "Tunnel of Terror" Car Wash

You don’t need an advance ticket or reservation to access "The Tunnel of Terror." Just pull up to any participating Tommy's Express Car Wash location to pay for entry into the spooky tunnel on-site.

Parents, beware: According to the Tommy's Express Car Wash official website, "The Tunnel of Terror" may not be suitable for all ages.

"While we build our car wash to be inviting and fun, Tunnel of Terror may not be suitable for young children or those who scare easily. Jump scares, dressed-up Team members, and spooky music work together to create a wonderfully scary ride through the wash. While some sites aim to be more family and children-friendly than others, we ask that you use your best judgment when bringing your children to this haunted car wash event," the site reads.

READ MORE: Recalled Halloween Candy Poses Choking Hazard

The website also notes the experience lasts roughly three minutes, though "fear not, some sites may have a few tricks and treats in place before and after the tunnel."

Watch a sneak peak to see what you can expect from "The Tunnel of Terror," below.