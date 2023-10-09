Halloween is on the way and while you are decorating the house and picking up candy at the stores, you should take a look at any candy that you may already have in your home. One particular candy is a major choking hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that KGR Distribution recently issued a recall on 145,000 units of its Cocco Candy Rolling Candy as the candy's rolling ball can dislodge from the product into a child’s mouth, posing a choking hazard or death. A 7-year-old girl died from choking on the candy.

The candy was sold in Massachusetts and throughout the rest of the country as well as online at www.kgrcandies.com for about $2.50 per unit. Below are the Rolling Candy flavors and products that were recalled on October 5, 2023.

Product Name Unit Barcode Display Barcode Carton Barcode Cocco Candy Strawberry Flavored Rolling Candy 8683363414008 8683363414367 8683363414176 Cocco Candy Tutti Frutti Flavored Rolling Candy 8683363414015 8683363414367 8683363414176 Cocco Candy Cola Flavored Rolling Candy 8683363414022 8683363414367 8683363414176

If you have any of the flavors of the recalled Rolling Candy products in your home, you are urged by the CPSC to stop using them immediately and take them away from your children. You can get a full refund on the product by contacting KGR Distribution.

You can contact KGR toll-free at (888) 802-8823 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at Recall@kgrdistribution.com or online at www.kgrcandies.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.

Friendly Reminder: No matter what kind of treats your children receive this Halloween, it's a good idea to inspect what's in their candy bags or buckets prior to the little ones consuming the treats.

