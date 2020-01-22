Hayley Williams has revealed her upcoming solo album title and release date.

The 31-year-old released her debut solo single and music video for "Simmer" prior to the announcement of the full-length studio album. The song marks the first release for the singer since Paramore's 2017 album After Laughter. Williams' debut solo album Petals For Armor will drop on May 8.

"I’m so ready and so incredibly humbled to get to share this project," Williams said in a press release. “Making it was a scary, empowering experience. Some of my proudest moments as a lyricist happened while writing Petals For Armor. And I was able to get my hands a little dirtier than usual when it came to instrumentation."

Williams shared that she never felt the need "to step into a role as a player" when creating music for Paramore. "This project, however, benefited from a little bit of musical naïveté and rawness and so I experimented quite a bit more," she explained. "I made this with some of the closest people to me. Their respective talents really shine bright throughout the record. I like to think we all make each other better and the result is something that sounds and FEELS exactly as I’d hoped it would."

After giving fans a taste of what they can expect from her first single, Williams is now ready to share the rest of the music that she's been working hard on. "Now that it’s time to put it all out there, I can finally exhale. I’m excited to let people in to experience a different side of myself that I’ve only very recently become familiar with," she concluded.