Hayley Williams just announced she's going on tour this spring.

After dropping the singles "Leave It Alone" and "Simmer," as well as announcing her debut solo album Petals for Armour, the Paramore frontwoman confirmed she's headed on her first solo tour. The 22-date tour kicks off on May 13 in Amsterdam before heading to the U.S. beginning on May 28 with shows in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more.

“Wow. I am going on tour. Myself. It’s not Paramore and truthfully, it’s just a little terrifying," Williams said in a statement. "But if I know anything, it’s that there’s no safer place (besides at home with my dog) than to be in a room, on a stage, in front of the people who I’ve grown up singing my lungs out for."

She continued, "There was a time I thought I wouldn’t tour Petals for Armor. What a joke. I must. This is a brand new adventure. It’s important to embark on something new every now and then just to show yourself that you can. I welcome the discomfort and the joy and I’m ready to be present for this."

You can see all Hayley Williams' tour dates, below:

05/13: Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg Max

05/15: Brighton, UK – The Beach @ The Great Escape Festival

05/16: London, UK – Electric Brixton

05/18: Paris, FR – La Cigale

05/19: Cologne, DE – Live Music Hall

05/28: Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

05/30: San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

06/01: Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

06/03: Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

06/05: Dallas, TX – HiFi

06/06: Houston, TX – House of Blues

06/08: Orlando, FL – House of Blues

06/10: Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

06/15: Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

06/17: Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

06/18: Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

06/20: Boston, MA – House of Blues

06/22: Toronto, ON – Rebel

06/24: Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

06/26: Chicago, IL – House of Blues

06/27: Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

06/29: Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Williams' new album, Petals for Armor, drops May 8.