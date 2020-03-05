Hayley Williams Announces First-Ever Tour Without Paramore
Hayley Williams just announced she's going on tour this spring.
After dropping the singles "Leave It Alone" and "Simmer," as well as announcing her debut solo album Petals for Armour, the Paramore frontwoman confirmed she's headed on her first solo tour. The 22-date tour kicks off on May 13 in Amsterdam before heading to the U.S. beginning on May 28 with shows in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more.
“Wow. I am going on tour. Myself. It’s not Paramore and truthfully, it’s just a little terrifying," Williams said in a statement. "But if I know anything, it’s that there’s no safer place (besides at home with my dog) than to be in a room, on a stage, in front of the people who I’ve grown up singing my lungs out for."
She continued, "There was a time I thought I wouldn’t tour Petals for Armor. What a joke. I must. This is a brand new adventure. It’s important to embark on something new every now and then just to show yourself that you can. I welcome the discomfort and the joy and I’m ready to be present for this."
You can see all Hayley Williams' tour dates, below:
05/13: Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg Max
05/15: Brighton, UK – The Beach @ The Great Escape Festival
05/16: London, UK – Electric Brixton
05/18: Paris, FR – La Cigale
05/19: Cologne, DE – Live Music Hall
05/28: Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
05/30: San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
06/01: Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
06/03: Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
06/05: Dallas, TX – HiFi
06/06: Houston, TX – House of Blues
06/08: Orlando, FL – House of Blues
06/10: Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
06/15: Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
06/17: Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
06/18: Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
06/20: Boston, MA – House of Blues
06/22: Toronto, ON – Rebel
06/24: Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
06/26: Chicago, IL – House of Blues
06/27: Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
06/29: Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
Williams' new album, Petals for Armor, drops May 8.