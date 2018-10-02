Wedded bliss for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin includes one glaring omission, TMZ has confirmed.

The couple, who were first confirmed to have secretly married in September, evidently forgot one small detail as they exchanged vows: they never signed a prenup, the site has reported.

TMZ, which noted that the ceremony featured ministerial services from Jeffrey Quinn of Nyack College and witness duties from Bieber's friend Josh Mehl, noted "We're told they reached out the very same day they got hitched, but there was no way to get a prenup drafted and signed that quickly." So now, Bieber and Baldwin are angling to get a "postnup," which effectively provides the same protections.

The site adds that the couple still plan to have a more formal ceremony even though they're already husband and wife.

A source previously told the site the Bieber and Baldwin planned to delay their marriage until they got the small details totally right.

"We're told they feel they've made the commitment, and that's the most important thing," TMZ wrote.

"Justin's been in love with her for a long time, so this didn't just come from out of the blue," the source added.

Bieber proposed to Baldwin during a romantic trip to the Bahamas in July. The singer confirmed the news days later on Instagram.