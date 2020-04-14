‘High School Musical’ Cast, Including Zac Efron, Reuniting on Disney Special

Calling all Wildcats! The cast of High School Musical will be reuniting via Zoom for the Disney Family Singalong special airing April 16 on ABC.

Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, and yes, even Zac Efron, will be participating. According to Deadline, the actors will perform a special at-home rendition of “We’re All In This Together,” which ironically has become the perfect anthem for these troubling time amidst a global pandemic.

Director Kenny Ortega recognized the connection, stating that the singalong is “an opportunity to strengthen spirits for those joining us for the broadcast.” Ortega shared with Deadline that people have sent him videos where “We're All In This Together” was being sung by masked medical professionals in the hallways of hospitals. “It’s a really nice fun coming together of a lot of young people that are banding together under the lyrics of this song for the show," he said.

Before this announcement, certain members of the HSM cast had already taken initiative to cheer fans up with the song on social media. Tisdale, who plays queen bee Sharpay Evans, shared a TikTok where she nails the original choreography via her Instagram:

Disney's singalong event will also feature performances from Christina Aguilera (Mulan), Auliʻi Cravalho (Moana), Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast), Jordan Fisher (Moana), and Josh Gad (Frozen, Beauty and the Beast).

You can tune into The Disney Family Singalong this Thursday, April 16 at 8PM on ABC.