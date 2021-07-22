Hilary Duff Accidentally Dyes Her Hair Green: PHOTO

Hilary Duff had a pretty epic hair dye mishap.

On Wednesday (July 21), the Lizzie McGuire alum shared a series of Instagram Stories explaining how she managed to accidentally turn her hair green.

"So, I just took a bath and I put a conditioner on my hair that I was thought was for taking the brassiness out, like the purple [conditioner]," she began. "Turns out it was left over from when my hair was green. And now I've turned my hair green, again."

Her Younger co-star Molly Bernard commented in the background that it is now, "perfect blonde hair green."

"It's not perfect, let's be honest. I swim every day with my kids. But now it is truly green. It took about seven minutes of this hair mask sitting on my hair and it's green," she concluded.

@HilaryDuff Instagram Story

Duff previously had different shades of green hair back in 2015 and 2020.

"I've never done anything like this, and I was just in Cabo [San Lucas, Mexico] with my son and I was staring at the ocean and I was like, 'I want that on my head,'" Duff said during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2015. "So this happened."

Most recently, Duff had dyed her hair blue for the birth of her third child, Mae. She gave birth earlier this year and recently shared photos from her home birth which featured her striking blue locks. Duff is currently sporting her natural blonde hair.