Hilary Duff Slams Paparazzi With Instagram Video of Her Crying Son

Hilary Duff called out three paparazzi in an Instagram video which showed the sad reality that stars have to face of being followed "everywhere."

The 32-year-old actress was out and about on Friday (December 20) with her children, 7-year-old son Luca Comrie and 1-year-old daughter Banks Koma. Duff put the camera on her crying son who was upset at the men following them throughout their day.

"Here I am just trying to get around with both [of] my kids and I have paparazzi following me everywhere I go," the actress told her Instagram followers. "Two grown men, three actually, one of them is running away. Just following me and my kids to every location I go to."

"In a world where women are getting all these rights, this doesn't seem right to me at all," she added. Duff then pointed the camera at the men and asked how they like it when the roles were reversed. "How much do you like that the paparazzi follows you? Makes you sad, huh? You hate it,” she concluded.

Watch the Instagram video, below.