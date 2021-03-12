Hilary Duff Has Been Experiencing ‘Lightning Crotch’ During Her Pregnancy

Hilary Duff revealed that she has been experiencing "lightning crotch" during her pregnancy.

On Friday (March 12), the Disney Channel alum was interviewed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show by guest host Brooke Baldwin. During her appearance, she shared that she has been experiencing the pregnancy phenomenon known as "lightning crotch." Duff is expecting her third child with her husband Matthew Koma.

"I didn't know about it," Duff admitted. "Let's be real here, I think Matt was the first one to put me on blast with that and then I just happened to repost it because I can't help but think his trolling me is so funny."

Duff shared that she had not experienced it with her two children, Luca and Banks "I didn't have it with my other kids, so I texted my midwife the other day and I was like, 'What's up with the stabbing pains in my vagina, I'm not feeling this,'" Duff recalled.

"It feels awful, like you're being struck by lightning," she explained. "And, so she [my midwife] just wrote back, 'Oh, lightning crotch,' like it was no big thing. I was like, 'This is quite traumatic.' It'll just strike and all of a sudden you're doubled over and then it's gone."

"So, the term is actually called 'lightning,' [meaning] the baby is getting ready for birth, like lowering so you can actually breathe and get a full supply of air in your lungs, which I haven't been able to do for months, but you get stabbing pains," she explained.

According to Parents.com, the side effect usually takes place during the last four to six weeks of pregnancy. The sensation lasts under a minute and reaches a woman's groin and inner thigh.