Hilary Duff + Matthew Koma Expecting First Child Together

Hilary Duff and boyfriend Matthew Koma are getting a younger addition to their household — the couple announced they're expecting their first child together.

Duff, who has a six-year-old son Luca whom she welcomed in March 2012 with ex-husband Mike Comrie, announced her pregnancy on Instagram Friday (June 8) with a post that made the internet issue a collective AWWWW.

"Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!" she wrote with the image above — and Koma, who shared the same photo, noted: "We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother … @hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins."

And fans instantly shared congratulatory messages.

"Omggggggg!!!! Most amazing news ever!!!!! So so excited for you guys!" one wrote, while another noted "I was just thinking after your sister had her baby girl if you were going to get pregnant anytime soon how funny! Congratulations!"

Duff confirmed that she and Koma, who've broken up and reconciled a handful of times, were back together during a Talk interview in December.

“It’s going so great. Timing is such a big deal… third time’s a charm!" she said. “I think that you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn’t work out the first time, the second time, as long as there’s not too much damage done, then, it can always work out again."