Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Marry at Los Angeles Home

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma have tied the knot at their Los Angeles home in an intimate ceremony with their closest friends and family.

The 32-year-old Younger star married her longtime boyfriend, Matthew Koma, on Saturday (December 21). "It was a love-fest - a small and intimate ceremony at her house with friends and family," a source told Just Jared, who broke the news.

"The wedding was at her house. It was small and low-key. Only family and close friends," a source confirmed to People. "The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard." The source revealed that the bride's sister Haylie was extensively involved in the wedding preparations.

The couple first started dating in 2017 before getting engaged in May of 2019. They announced the engagement on Instagram with photos of Duff smiling with her new ring.

The pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Banks Violet Bair, on October 25, 2018. The actress also shares 7-year-old son Luca Cruz, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.