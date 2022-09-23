Hilary Duff Recreates Iconic ‘That’s So Gay’ Anti-Bullying PSA: WATCH

Hilary Duff is recreating one of the most infamous moments in pop culture history, because she just remade her anti-gay bullying PSA.

In a new video shared to her TikTok page, Pentatonix singer, Scott Hoying, and his fiancé, Mark Manio, play two teens who are trying on tops in the store, while Duff plays a teen as well.

Hoying asks Manio: "Do you like this top?" This leads Manio to respond: "It's so gay."

Duff catches wind of the conversation and, as a result, she reacts with shock and dismay.

She then chimes in with the PSA message and encourages them to think before they speak.

"You know, you really shouldn't say that," she mouths over her original 2008 PSA.

"Say what?" Hoying asks.

"Well, say that's something gay when you mean it's bad. It's insulting. What if every time something was bad, everybody said, 'that's so girl wearing a skirt as a top,'" she says.

Watch the clip below:

Originally, Duff filmed the PSA back in 2008 for the Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network’s campaign to eliminate the phrase "that’s so gay" from common usage.

Watch it below:

Per, GLSEN the campaign was intended to "motivate teens to become allies in the effort to raise awareness, stop using anti-LGBT language, and safely intervene when they are present and anti-LGBT harassment and behavior occurs."

More recently, the organization condemned the passage of Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill, which they called "harmful" and "blatant attacks on Florida’s LGBTQ+ young people."