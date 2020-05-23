Hilary Duff Addresses ‘Disgusting’ Sex Trafficking Conspiracy

Hilary Duff has responded to the wild conspiracy theory that she's involved in sex trafficking.

The 32-year-old Lizzie McGuire star was a trending topic on Saturday (May 23) due to an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory created by online trolls. The allegation that Duff is attempting to sex traffic her child was made after Duff shared a since-deleted Instagram Story of a photo of her 8-year-old son Luca, who, in the picture, could be seen laying down while completely nude.

Duff quickly deleted the photo once she realized that he wasn't covered. She then shared an Instagram video addressing her mistake.

"Someone pointed out on Instagram that I did a nude of him, which I did, so we covered that up with a sticker," Duff told the camera when showing off family photos on her refrigerator.

Trolls on Twitter came up with the conspiracy theory that Duff was trying to sell her son as her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, was trying to gain custody of him.

Duff addressed the outlandish claims on Twitter. “Everyone bored af [sic] right now I know...but this is actually disgusting,” she tweeted shortly after the topic began trending.

“Whoever dreamed this one up and put this garbage into the universe should take a break from their d--n phone," she added. "Maybe get a hobby.”

Watch her Instagram Story and see the conspiracy theory, below.