Hilary Duff Shares Exclusive Photos From Her Backyard Wedding

Hilary Duff tied the knot with Matthew Koma on Sunday (Dec. 21) at their Los Angeles home during a sweet backyard wedding, and now she is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the intimate ceremony.

The 32-year-old actress and her musician husband shared photos on their Instagram accounts of the big day. Duff described the day as "the most magical day into night with the one that I love." She was even "truly sad this day went by so quickly."

Duff's Younger co-star Molly Bernard officiated the ceremony alongside Koma's friend, Christopher Mintz-Plasse.

The Lizzie McGuire star donned a Jenny Packham gown for her nuptials. "I feel like it's everything that I dreamed of," she said during her dress fitting, which Vogue captured. She shared that she wanted something that was clean, structured and modern.

The couple began dating in 2015 and got engaged this past May. They share their 1-year-old daughter Banks, while Duff also shares her 7-year-old son Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

See all of the photos from their big day, below.