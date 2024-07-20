Why You Should Avoid Using Drawers in Hotel Rooms

Depending on how long you plan to be in a hotel room probably depends on how you unpack. Longer stays most likely mean you'll try to make things more homey by completely unpacking your suitcases. Use of the closet, shelves, and dresser drawers are there for just this convenience.

If you really want to put a bunch of our clothing and other items in drawers and even lay them on shelving in hotel rooms, make sure you pack a flashlight or ask to borrow one from resort maintenance.

According to Travel and Leisure Magazine, bed bugs don't just hang out in those dark areas of mattresses like the seams, but have also been found lurking in couches cushions, bed pillows, as well as the joints and cracks in nightstands, desks, and dressers.

When checking other furniture for signs of bed bugs in a hotel room, a flashlight can help illuminate dark areas and allow you to see into crevices where bed bugs may hide.

As we know, even if you never see a bed bug, they love to hitchhike in luggage and clothing.

While encountering bed bugs is relatively low, according to Terminix, it's never zero since you don't know who was in your room prior. We've all heard of bed bug outbreaks in various cities and hotels even with diligent housekeeping.

These nocturnal insects feed on human blood and can hide in tiny crevices, making them difficult to detect. By being vigilant and knowing how to check for bed bugs in a hotel room, you can minimize the risk of encountering these unwanted pests during your travels.

While using that flashlight, or just your naked eye, here are four signs of bed bugs according to Terminix not only on our mattress but in drawers.

Dark spots tiny spots or stains that could be blood.





Unexplained bites on your own body.





Exoskeletons/cast skins that are yellowish, shed by bed bugs





Actually bed bugs

As I mentioned above, even the most thorough cleaning by housekeeping may not get these disgusting little nibblers because not only are mattresses not cleaned, according to the Escape website, the inside of drawers on not part of the cleaning process.

