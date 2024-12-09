Four Surefire Tricks to Help You Get Incredible Vacation Perks

Can it be as easy as asking for a room upgrade or if there are any extra tickets to a big show that night? Can simply being nice be one of the big secrets no one talks about?

According to USA Today, the answer is absolutely.

It never hurts to ask, especially if you're being genuine. We know hotel staff has seen and heard it all, so not much gets past them. Plus, truly nice people shine through.

Now that we have that out of the way let's talk about when your authentic kindness truly comes in handy for hotel upgrades that have actually worked for me.

Timing is Everything

If you ask, there's a very good chance a hotel will give you a room upgrade. Or if you're being so pleasant while checking in, they may offer it up on their own, especially if it's during the shoulder season when hotels and resorts aren't sold out in that particular destination.

According to the Jetsetter website, even the time of day you check in or ask for the upgrade makes a difference. The middle of the day is prime because there aren't many people around, so the staff is less busy.

Date-Dropping

Milestone anniversaries, birthdays, and honeymoons are spectacular ways to get upgrades at hotels and resorts; however, those are often expected, highly used, and usually happen during booking.

According to Jetsetter, unexpected events like celebrating a divorce, a bestie reunion, or your first mother-daughter holiday in years can garner excitement from the staff. Maybe that impossible restaurant reservation will land in your lap, and who knows what the restaurant will offer to help you celebrate your vacation.

Arrive Before You Arrive

Booking dinner reservations or a spa appointment days before you arrive puts you on the radar with hotel staff.

Even sending the concierge a personal email about your excitement to stay with, according to Jetsetter, and asking for any ideas can help with upgrades once you arrive.

Be Flexible

When you check in to your hotel or resort, let the front desk agent know that you're flexible about switching rooms during your stay if an upgrade is possible. According to the Points Guy website, this is a popular way to grab a better room, especially if you take advantage of the hotel's activities and amenities.

