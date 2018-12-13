Miley Cyrus Reveals the NSFW Way She and Liam Hemsworth Keep Their Relationship Exciting

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's jobs keep them apart a lot, but they don't let distance ruin their romance.

The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer revealed the surprising way they spice things up while on the road during a recent interview with SiriusXM's Howard Stern Show on Wednesday. The couple utilize a common phone app when they need to spice things up while they're away from each other.

"That's what FaceTime's for," Cyrus, 26, revealed. "Cybersex."

She added that they "travel around together" when they can, so they don't have to rely on their over-the-phone romance. When they're not on the road, they're spending time together in their temporary residence following the California wildfires that destroyed their Malibu, California home.

"Usually we live in Malibu, so right now we living in Nashville and are adjusting," Cyrus said. "The hardest thing for both us us right now is to go back. A lot of people are starting to get back to their homes, people that didn't lose their homes. But Malibu just isn't the same for us right now, the air quality, the water, because he surfs every day."

Hemsworth, 28, scored serious points with Cyrus for how he reacted to the wildfires. His quick response saved their animals, which his fiancee is "grateful" for.

"He got a lot of action for saving the animals," she said. "Yeah, he got a lot of action. We had to make sure he knew I was very, very grateful."

Cyrus also touched on the status of her relationship with Hemsworth during the interview, amid rumors the couple are married or getting there. She told host Howard Stern that she doesn't call him her fiancé, but explained that she has a more romantic tern for her beau.