How to Tell Who’s Calling/Texting From Unknown/Blocked or Numbers You Don’t Know

We've all been there and continue to be. That number pops up on your phone but isn't connected to any of your contacts. Do you answer it? Sometimes, your phone will indicate it's likely a scam, and those are super easy to ignore and even block, too.

Even text messages from numbers we don't recognize can happen. It's easy to tell if text messages from unknown numbers are scams, clearly from the message itself. If it's a personal message, though, I often Google the number to see what pops up; other times, I may simply ask who it is, even apologizing that, for some reason, they're not in my contacts.

But back to those unknown calls that don't indicate a scam or telemarketer. If the person doesn't leave a voicemail, let's be honest. Sometimes curiosity gets the best of us, but there's no way we're phoning back.

UNKNOWN/BLOCKED NUMBERS

According to the Komando website, that old landline trick still comes into play. Just dial *69, and that last number that called you is traced and shared with you. This works when a call pops up as unknown or blocked. Once you have that number, you can block it on your phone so the person can't call you anymore.

This also calls the unknown or blocked number back.

NUMBERS YOU DON'T KNOW

According to the MSN website, while Googling the number is very hit or miss, there's a more surefire way to find out who's calling you besides just calling the number back if you're up for it.

Simply put the number in one of those mobile payment apps. You have to have the app for this life hack to work. You can use Venmo, CashApp, Zelle, or PayPal to help you put a name to that number.

Considering most of us have one of these apps, this should work most of the time.

