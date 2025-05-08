How to Get Dual Citizenship Thanks to Your Ancestry

You may not even know that you can get a second passport to another country, even if you've never been there nor know anyone there.

Who knew your ancestry could mean more than just your family tree?

With a bit of research, you may just be a citizen of another country besides the United States, and you never even really thought about it.

It's all about your bloodlines, even if you and your parents were born in America.

According to the Simplemost website, dual citizenship means more than getting a passport from that country, too. Other perks include healthcare, education subsidies, and loosened travel restrictions.

female hand with passport, tickets and suitcase Getty Images loading...

IRELAND

According to Conde' Nast Traveler, nearly 10 percent of the U.S. population identifies as fully or partially Irish American. You qualify if you have at least one grandparent or parent with Irish citizenship.

In some cases, a great-grandparent born on the Emerald Isle works, too. Ireland’s passport is one of the world’s most powerful, so click here for more.

ITALY

Nearly 16 million Americans identify as Italian Americans, and if you have a mother or father who was an Italian citizen at the time of your birth, then it's time to work on that dual citizenship.

According to Conde' Nast Traveler, if you can prove that you have Italian grandparents, great-grandparents, and even great-great-grandparents, that works, too. Click here.

LEARN MORE: You Need Proof of $2,000 in the Bank to Travel to These Countries

POLAND

If you have a parent, grandparent, or great-grandparent born in Poland or one of its territories after 1918, when Poland became independent, you may qualify for dual citizenship.

According to Conde' Nast Traveler, the only catch is that the family tree must be unbroken. This means if family members didn't acquire Polish citizenship somewhere along the line, you're out of luck.

Find your info here.

GERMANY

If you can prove that at least one grandparent or great-grandparent was German, even if their citizenship was stripped under Nazi rule, then you're eligible. You're eligible if you were born after 1975 and one of your parents was a legal German citizen. Also, if you were born before 1975, your father must be a legal German citizen.

Click here for more info.

ISRAEL

You're eligible for dual citizenship if one of your parents was born in Israel. How easy is that? Also, according to Simplemost, you can get dual citizenship if you're ethnically Jewish, and that includes anyone who has converted to Judaism.

Click here to start the process.

Canada and Mexico are simple and straightforward, too.

While these countries are the most common when it comes to Americans, researching your heritage could mean many things for many countries. Good luck.

