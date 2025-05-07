Seven Popular, Breathtaking Countries That Will Pay You to Live There

Feeling the need to discover your inner digital nomad? Faraway lands with a new, exciting lifestyle calling your name?

Whether you can work anywhere in the world with your job or want a fresh start, this sounds like a pretty good deal.

Here are five countries with incentives to pack up and become an expat. But why would a country pay you to move there? Well, of course, it's getting something out of the deal, too, including stimulating the economy, like countryside living, or encouraging entrepreneurs or businesses to consider setting up shop.

According to Apartment Therapy, make sure you read all of the criteria involved with moves like this because it may turn out it's not the right fit, even if living along faraway shores sounds enticing. Research is key beyond the financial rewards.

Austria

Austria has a grant program called the Red-White-Red Card that offers you financial support and a one-year visa. This is perfect for entrepreneurs, remote workers looking to add to the economy in certain regions, or those interested in working in one of the country's fields facing a worker shortage.

Spain

Small towns like Ponga in Spain are looking for a population boost with €2,000 for singles and up to €3,000 for families, according to Time Out. This is a great prospect, especially for single people looking for some adventure while working remotely or finding a job in the area.

Italy

There are several Italian towns with money to burn, offering up to €30,000 to move there, according to Time Out. This is another small-town incentive program for living in the countryside.

Chili

If you're an entrepreneur, there's a program called Startup Chile that will get you to South America with a year-long visa. With this program, there's a wide range of funds available, from $14,000 up to $80,000, which also includes a workspace to start or continue your business.

Croatia

According to Reuters, if you agree to move to the little village of Legrad, you can buy a home for less than a quarter and receive $4,000 for renovations. One stipulation is that you must be 40 or older.

If a country you dream of living in isn't on this list, it's still worth researching because programs come, go, and change.

For example, Switzerland has a program now in the tiny town of Albinen where you can receive 25,000 Swiss francs ($28,500) per adult and 10,000 Swiss francs ($11,400) per child if you buy a home and live there for 10 years. You must be under 45.

