How To Get Lady Gaga’s New Chromatica Oreo Cookies

How can you get Lady Gaga's limited edition new Chromatica Oreo cookies? Here's what we know...

The "Rain On Me" singer's era has brought fans some unique merchandise, like creative thongs. However, this time Gaga has created something fans can eat.

On Wednesday (December 2), Gaga revealed that she will be launching limited edition Oreo cookies. In a video posted via Twitter, Gaga is seen opening a pack of the cookies and testing them out for herself while her puppy attempts to sneak a piece.

The pink cookies with green filling will come in the traditional six cookie sleeves. Beginning in January, select stores will carry the special cookies for a limited time. Fans can sign up for Lady Gaga X Oreo Stan Club email list to get news on the official drop. Additionally, the first 1,000 subscribers will snag a free pack of the cookies.

After fans sign up, the website reveals this message: "Get ready to spread kindness with Lady Gaga! Sing It With OREO promotion drops December 15th with chances to win and to record a personal OREOgram message to share with friends, family and on social media."

"This collab is inspired by the world of Chromatica, where kindness rules all things,” Lady Gaga said in a statement, according to Out. “I love these pink cookies with green creme, and hope they brighten your day as much as they do mine!”

Watch the yummy teaser, below.