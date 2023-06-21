Rogers: The Musical is the talk of Disneyland and is sure to attract guests of all ages.

Disney's California Adventure will host the musical at its Hyperion Theater as a limited-time offering to celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary.

Discover all about the Marvel-themed musical and how to snag a coveted reservation in the virtual queue, below.

What is 'Rogers: The Musical'?

The stage show tells the story of Steve Rogers a.k.a Captain America. It begins with his humble experience in World War II to become a great superhero. The show tunes are based on the character's story in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The musical will premiere five new songs from Christopher Lennertz and lyrics by Jordan Peterson, Christopher Lennertz and Alex Karukas. Guests will also hear "Save The City," from the Disney+ original series Hawkeye along with "Star Spangled Man" from Captain America: The First Avenger.

'Rogers: The Musical' Dates and Showtimes

This limited-time engagement takes place between June 30 and Aug. 31, 2023. The final end date is currently set for Aug. 31, 2023. Most weeks, it is set to run between Tuesday through Saturday with show times at 12:30 PM, 2 PM and 4 PM. Be sure to check the musical's calendar for the most up-to-date information regarding show times and dates.

How to get a reservation to 'Rogers: The Musical'

In order to enter the virtual queue for Rogers: The Musical, guests must have a valid entry to Disneyland California Adventure Park. Disney "highly recommends" that guests join the virtual queue. Additional viewing opportunities may be available through a standby line on a first-come, first-served basis. Another option is to purchase a Premium Viewing Experience.

How to join the Rogers: The Musical virtual queue

The Rogers: The Musical virtual queue is accessible to guests via the Disneyland app beginning at 10:30 AM and 2 PM. Guests who reserve Disneyland Park first can use their park hopper to visit Disney's California Adventure after 11 AM for their show time.

How to book a 'Rogers: The Musical' Premium Viewing Experience

Disney's California Adventure is offering guaranteed seating for shows through their Premium Viewing Experience package for $29. Guests will be let into the Hyperion Theater approximately 30 minutes before the show, to get first access to select seats. There is also a reserved lounge area in front of Stage 12 for guests to enjoy before the performance. Guests will also receive a Coca-Cola bottled beverage along with a souvenir popcorn bucket and an opportunity to get their photo taken by a Disney PhotoPass photographer.

To purchase a package, visit Studio Catering Co. in Hollywood Land where you will receive a laminate. These VIP packages will be available until they are sold out for the date or until 90 minutes before the showtime.

How long is 'Rogers: The Musical'?

Approximately 30 minutes long.

Who is in the 'Rogers: The Musical' cast?

According to Disney, characters featured in the musical include Captain America (Steve Rogers), Peggy Carter, Nick Fury and "[some of[ your favorite Avengers."

The official cast listing has not been revealed for Disney's production. However, based on social media posts, dancer Kaylee Bays is among the talented performers set to take the stage.

'Rogers: The Musical' food and beverage offerings

Although there is no dining package for the musical, there are numerous food and beverage offerings. This includes a delightfully themed milkshake, punch, hot dogs, desserts and kettle corn.