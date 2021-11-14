How to Get Your 2021 Spotify Wrapped

Wondering how to get your Spotify Wrapped? We've got you covered.

The year 2021 is coming to an end and that means you can soon discover your most-streamed songs and artists over the past year.

While Spotify Wrapped hasn't dropped just yet, users can expect the feature very soon as many Spotify users recently got a push notification teasing its debut. In 2020, the insights were available on Dec. 2, while the 2019 version of Spotify Wrapped was revealed on Dec. 5. For the last six years, Spotify Wrapped has typically released during the first week of December.

Both free and premium Spotify users can get their Spotify Wrapped data following a few easy steps after its launch.

Read on to find out how to access your Spotify Wrapped for 2021:

If you're using mobile, click on the "Wrapped" banner on your home screen to access your data. If you don't see it, you can search for "Wrapped" in the search bar or click on the "uniquely yours" tab.

Be sure that your cell phone has the latest version of Spotify with the most recent update.

The desktop version will be available here while Spotify's general year-end data can be accessed here, once it is live.

Spotify Wrapped includes data from activity tracked between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31.

Once Spotify Wrapped 2021 drops, you'll be able to access insights into your listening habits when it comes to podcasts, songs, albums and artists.

If you can't wait for the new reveal, you can access your 2020 Spotify Wrapped by tapping the search bar and clicking on your personalized playlists from the past year, such as "Your Top Songs 2020" and "Missed Hits."

Last year, the most-streamed artist worldwide was Bad Bunny. The most-streamed female artist was Billie Eilish. Earlier this year, Justin Bieber gained the top spot for the most-streamed artist on the platform thanks to his hit "Stay" with The Kid LAROI.